Giants' Buster Posey: Collects two hits Tuesday

Posey went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

With the two hits, the All-Star catcher extended his current hit streak to seven games. While he has batted .379 over that span, none of the hits have been of the extra-base variety. The 30-year-old has seen his power dip over the past couple of seasons, tallying just 14 home runs in 2016. He remains an elite offensive catcher in fantasy for his ability to generate counting stats and a solid batting average, but the days of 20-plus homers appear to be in the rear-view mirror.