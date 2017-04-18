Giants' Buster Posey: Comes off disabled list Tuesday
Posey (head) is hitting fourth and serving as the Giants' designated hitter Tuesday against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio reports.
The Giants are playing in an American League park, so they have the luxury of easing Posey back into action as their designated hitter just a week after he was placed on the 7-day DL. Posey should return to his regular spot behind the plate in the coming days, but his bat will be welcomed back into the lineup. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Posey was 7-for-21 (.333) and had notched an on-base percentage of .481.
