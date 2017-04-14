Giants' Buster Posey: Continues to make progress, targeting Tuesday return

Posey (head) remains on track for a return from the disable once he's eligible on Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The All-Star catcher continued to show progress Friday by throwing long toss earlier in the day and following it up with a batting practice session. Friday marks Posey's second straight day of physical activity after landing on the disabled list earlier in the week. Provided that Posey makes it through the weekend without any setbacks, he should draw back in during the Giants' series against the Royals.