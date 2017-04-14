Giants' Buster Posey: Continues to make progress, targeting Tuesday return
Posey (head) remains on track for a return from the disable once he's eligible on Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The All-Star catcher continued to show progress Friday by throwing long toss earlier in the day and following it up with a batting practice session. Friday marks Posey's second straight day of physical activity after landing on the disabled list earlier in the week. Provided that Posey makes it through the weekend without any setbacks, he should draw back in during the Giants' series against the Royals.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Making progress, eyeing return when eligible•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Lands on 7-day DL•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: DL stint possible•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Fine for moment after scary HBP•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Yanked after being hit by pitch•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: On the home run board•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...