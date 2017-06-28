Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Wednesday

Posey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Colorado, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

Posey earned a day off following his start behind the plate during Tuesday's 14-inning affair. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch and bat sixth for the matinee.

