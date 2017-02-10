Giants' Buster Posey: Expected to catch fewer games

Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he hopes to rest Posey more this season, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fatigue seemed to come into play for Posey late last year (.651 OPS in September), and Bochy seems intent on having Posey catch fewer games this season with the hope that he will be fresher for the stretch run. Even with a possible dip in playing time, Posey still projects as one of the top fantasy catchers in 2017. Posey's home run total declined again last season, but his hard-hit rate was the best of his career and the plate skills remain firmly intact as he enters his age-30 season.