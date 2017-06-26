Giants' Buster Posey: Goes hitless but drives in two runs
Posey went 0-for-3 Sunday against the Mets but drove in two runs.
Posey's two RBI could have been more, since his sacrifice fly in the third inning could have been extra bases if not for a properly positioned Jay Bruce in right field. Additionally, he hit a weak groundball with the bases loaded to push one run in during the eighth, but a knock there would have likely sent two home. On a team that has lost 12 of its last 13, Posey serves as one of the Giants' few bright spots and is hitting .340 in 235 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to form Thursday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Goes 1-for-4 in return•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: To be available off bench Friday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Two-game absence expected•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Leaves with sore ankle Thursday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...