Giants' Buster Posey: Goes hitless but drives in two runs

Posey went 0-for-3 Sunday against the Mets but drove in two runs.

Posey's two RBI could have been more, since his sacrifice fly in the third inning could have been extra bases if not for a properly positioned Jay Bruce in right field. Additionally, he hit a weak groundball with the bases loaded to push one run in during the eighth, but a knock there would have likely sent two home. On a team that has lost 12 of its last 13, Posey serves as one of the Giants' few bright spots and is hitting .340 in 235 at-bats this season.