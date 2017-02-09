Giants' Buster Posey: Headlines Team USA roster in WBC
Posey will play for the United States in this year's World Baseball Classic, CBS Sports reports.
With nothing to prove in spring training, Posey will represent his country and headline a stacked Untied States squad. The former MVP is still 29-years-old, so he should have the endurance to not be affected negatively by participating in the tournament. Posey remains a top fantasy catcher heading into the regular season.
