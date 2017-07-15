Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Hits first homer of second half

Posey went 2-for-4 while clubbing his 11th home run of the season in Friday's win over the Padres.

Posey had gone into a 2-for-18 slide prior to the All-Star festivities, so the break gave the All-Star catcher a breather and got his impressive season back on track. The 30-year-old is slashing .324/.409/.509 through 78 games, numbers that closely mirror his impressive 2012 MVP campaign. Posey only owns 37 RBI, but that is a result of the Giants' overall offensive struggles this season. He should remain one of the game's top offensive catchers in the second half of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast