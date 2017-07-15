Giants' Buster Posey: Hits first homer of second half
Posey went 2-for-4 while clubbing his 11th home run of the season in Friday's win over the Padres.
Posey had gone into a 2-for-18 slide prior to the All-Star festivities, so the break gave the All-Star catcher a breather and got his impressive season back on track. The 30-year-old is slashing .324/.409/.509 through 78 games, numbers that closely mirror his impressive 2012 MVP campaign. Posey only owns 37 RBI, but that is a result of the Giants' overall offensive struggles this season. He should remain one of the game's top offensive catchers in the second half of the season.
