Giants' Buster Posey: Making progress, eyeing return when eligible

Posey (head) could be ready to return from the disabled list when eligible after he resumed weight lifting and conditioning work Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy reportedly expressed some optimism regarding Posey's progress and potential return date after the All-Star catcher cleared a major hurdle in his rehab. According to Gutierrez, the Giants are aiming to ramp up Posey's activity Friday to see how he holds up after back-to-back days of work. If Posey continues on his current trajectory, he could be back behind the plate as soon as Tuesday when the Giants face the Royals.