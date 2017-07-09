Giants' Buster Posey: Out of Sunday's lineup

Posey is out of Sunday's lineup against the Marlins, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He will get a day off in advance of Tuesday's All-Star Game start. Nick Hundley will start behind the dish and hit seventh against Jose Urena.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast