Giants' Buster Posey: Plates three runs in win
Posey went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI during Monday's win over Colorado.
Considering he's currently sporting a career-high .960 OPS and leading the majors in batting average, Posey's 33 RBI and 32 runs are falling a little below expectations. The Giants have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball, though, and it's taken a toll on Posey's stat line. He's still a top-tier backstop option in fantasy.
