Giants' Buster Posey: Three hits in return from DL
Posey went 3-for-5 as the DH in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Royals.
It was a solid return to action for Posey, who should resume catching duties in short order. The four-time All-Star is now slashing .385/.500/.577 on the season, and it's only a matter of time before he begins adding to his one home run, two RBI and four runs scored as well.
