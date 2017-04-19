Giants' Buster Posey: Three hits in return from DL

Posey went 3-for-5 as the DH in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Royals.

It was a solid return to action for Posey, who should resume catching duties in short order. The four-time All-Star is now slashing .385/.500/.577 on the season, and it's only a matter of time before he begins adding to his one home run, two RBI and four runs scored as well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories