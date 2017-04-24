Marrero was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move was made to clear room for Drew Stubbs, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A on Monday. Marrero was struggling to start the year, slashing just .132/.171/.211 through 38 at-bats (15 games), prompting the Giants to seek an offensive upgrade in the outfield. It's unclear if he'll accept his assignment to the minors should he clear waivers.