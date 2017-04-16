Marrero will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the placement of Jarrett Parker (broken clavicle) on the 10-day disabled list, there will be a lot of reps open in left field, and Marrero could see many of them in the short term. Provided the weather holds up for Sunday's game, Marrero will have started in two of the team's last three contests. On the season, Marrero is 4-for-23 at the plate with one extra-base hit from an April 14 home run. As far as other options go, Aaron Hill or Brandon Belt are both capable of playing the outfield in a pinch, while the recently acquired Melvin Upon Jr., who is currently in the minors, could have a call-up awaiting him.