Giants' Chris Marrero: Hits pine Wednesday
Marrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.
For the time being, it looks as though Marrero will serve as the Giants' primary left fielder while Jarrett Parker (clavicle) remains on the disabled list, but after going 0-for-7 at the dish while starting the last two games, he'll give way to Aaron Hill in left field. If neither Marrero nor Hill are able to generate much production in the weeks to come, it wouldn't be surprising if the Giants explored external options to provide an offensive upgrade at the position.
