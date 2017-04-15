Marrero is not in the lineup Saturday against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old started in Friday's win over the Rockets and notched a pair of hits, including a home run, but he'll return to the bench Saturday as the Giants go with an outfield of Jarrett Parker, Denard Span and Hunter Pence.

