Giants' Chris Marrero: Not in Saturday's lineup
Marrero is not in the lineup Saturday against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old started in Friday's win over the Rockets and notched a pair of hits, including a home run, but he'll return to the bench Saturday as the Giants go with an outfield of Jarrett Parker, Denard Span and Hunter Pence.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Heads to left field Thursday•
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Gets nod in left field•
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Could fill platoon role•
-
Giants' Chris Marrero: Injuries open up opportunity for roster spot•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...