Marrero is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite the Rockies bringing a left-hander to the hill in Kyle Freeland, Marrero will find himself out of the lineup as the Giants look to extract more offense by using Brandon Belt in left field. Marrero still looks like the team's primary option in left field, but his .135/.175/.216 batting line over 40 plate appearances this season shouldn't inspire much confidence from fantasy owners.