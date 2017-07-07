Giants' Chris Shaw: Performing well after promotion
Shaw is slashing .299/.322/.549 in 37 games since being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on May 24.
The slugging outfielder has nearly produced identical numbers following his promotion to that of his time with Double-A Richmond (.301/.390/.511 in 37 games). Giants general manager Bobby Evans stated that a 2017 appearance in the majors is unlikely because Shaw isn't required to be placed on the 40-man roster until next season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. That said, he didn't rule out a possible promotion if his bat forces the issue. The 2015 first-round draft pick is trending in the right direction offensively, making him an appealing asset in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...