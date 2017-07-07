Shaw is slashing .299/.322/.549 in 37 games since being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on May 24.

The slugging outfielder has nearly produced identical numbers following his promotion to that of his time with Double-A Richmond (.301/.390/.511 in 37 games). Giants general manager Bobby Evans stated that a 2017 appearance in the majors is unlikely because Shaw isn't required to be placed on the 40-man roster until next season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. That said, he didn't rule out a possible promotion if his bat forces the issue. The 2015 first-round draft pick is trending in the right direction offensively, making him an appealing asset in dynasty formats.

