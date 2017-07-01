Giants' Chris Stratton: Back with Giants
Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This will be Stratton's second stint with the Giants this season. While he hasn't excelled with Sacramento, he's worked primarily as a starter there, so he should be able to offer length out of the bullpen while he's with the Giants. Daniel Slania was sent back to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
