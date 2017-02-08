Giants' Chris Stratton: Could make bullpen with strong spring
Stratton could make the Opening Day roster with a strong spring.
The Giants have their starting rotation and the majority of their bullpen settled prior to pitchers and catchers reporting, but they will have one or two fluid spots in the bullpen up for grabs. Stratton is one of the young arms competing for one of those spots during spring training. If he were to make it, it would likely be in a long relief role.
