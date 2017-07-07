Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Miguel Gomez was called up in a corresponding move and will bolster the team's infield depth in the short term. Stratton would not have been available to pitch again before the All-Star break after he threw 6.2 innings (106 pitches) during a spot start against the Tigers on Thursday.

