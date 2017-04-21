Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander has struggled with Sacramento so far this season (7.84 ERA in two starts), but he can provide length out of the bullpen with Ty Blach set to take over for Madison Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) in the Giants' rotation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories