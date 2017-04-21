Giants' Chris Stratton: Recalled from Triple-A
Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The right-hander has struggled with Sacramento so far this season (7.84 ERA in two starts), but he can provide length out of the bullpen with Ty Blach set to take over for Madison Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) in the Giants' rotation.
