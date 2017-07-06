Stratton gave up five runs on six hits and five walks while recording one strikeout in 6.2 innings against the Tigers on Thursday.

He was getting an emergency start with Johnny Cueto (ear) sidelined, and this outcome was hardly surprising, as Stratton is better suited for long relief. Look for him to move back to move back to the bullpen after the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast