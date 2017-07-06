Giants' Chris Stratton: Rocked by Detroit
Stratton gave up five runs on six hits and five walks while recording one strikeout in 6.2 innings against the Tigers on Thursday.
He was getting an emergency start with Johnny Cueto (ear) sidelined, and this outcome was hardly surprising, as Stratton is better suited for long relief. Look for him to move back to move back to the bullpen after the All-Star break.
