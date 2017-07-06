Giants' Chris Stratton: Taking hill Thursday
Stratton will start Thursday against the Tigers to replace Johnny Cueto (ear), who was scratched, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief work for the big club this year but will take the emergency turn in the rotation. Stratton posted a 5.71 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Sacramento and probably doesn't have more rotation turns in his future without several dominoes falling. The substitution drastically improves Detroit's offensive outlook for Thursday's matchup.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...