Stratton will start Thursday against the Tigers to replace Johnny Cueto (ear), who was scratched, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief work for the big club this year but will take the emergency turn in the rotation. Stratton posted a 5.71 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Sacramento and probably doesn't have more rotation turns in his future without several dominoes falling. The substitution drastically improves Detroit's offensive outlook for Thursday's matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast