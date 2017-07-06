Stratton will start Thursday against the Tigers to replace Johnny Cueto (ear), who was scratched, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief work for the big club this year but will take the emergency turn in the rotation. Stratton posted a 5.71 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Sacramento and probably doesn't have more rotation turns in his future without several dominoes falling. The substitution drastically improves Detroit's offensive outlook for Thursday's matchup.