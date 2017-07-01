Arroyo (wrist) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It appears Arroyo is past the wrist injury that has kept him out since June 15. The 22-year-old will head back to Sacramento for the time being, where he is slashing .404/.459/.618 with four homers in 23 games. With the Giants still searching for answers, Arroyo could eventually return to the big club if he continues to dominate at Triple-A.