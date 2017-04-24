Arroyo had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Arroyo will join the Giants as Aaron Hill heads to the disabled list in a corresponding move. He's set to bat sixth and play third base in his big league debut Monday. The Giants' top prospect has been mashing in Triple-A this season, working a triple slash of .446/.478/.692 through 69 at-bats (16 games). It's unclear how long he'll remain with the big-league club, but if his production is able to carry over, it will be difficult to keep his bat out of the majors.

