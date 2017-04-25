Arroyo -- who went 0-for-4 in his major-league debut Monday -- is expected to primarily start at third going forward, according to Alex Pavlovic of CBS Sports.

The 21-year-old didn't record a hit in his first game with the big club, but he didn't look outclassed at the plate either, seeing 20 pitches in his four at-bats. With the Giants' offense struggling to get off the ground, Arroyo should be given a strong look at third base to see if his bat can inject some life into the team. He is a rookie, so he will likely experience some ups and downs, but he is definitely worth in add to see if he can continue the success he was having with Triple-A Sacramento this season (.446/.478/.692).