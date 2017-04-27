Giants' Christian Arroyo: Hits first major-league home run Wednesday
Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run -- the first of his major-league career -- in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
The rookie was calm in the face of adversity Wednesday, smacking a clutch two-run homer that got the Giants back into a game that they would eventually walk-off in extra innings. Arroyo isn't known for his power, but he did hit three long balls in 69 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento this season after needing 517 to reach that same mark with Double-A Richmond last year. At just 22 years of age, he hasn't fully developed as a hitter, so there may be more pop in his bat than initially anticipated. With the Giants sticking him in an everyday role, Arroyo is worth a flyer in most formats to see what type of hitter he will become in his rookie season.
