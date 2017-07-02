Arroyo exited Saturday's contest with Triple-A Sacramento after he was hit in the hand by a pitch.

Arroyo was activated from the 7-day DL earlier in the day after missing more than two weeks with a wrist injury, but was forced to make an early exit in the fifth inning. The 22-year-old phenom is hitting .404/.459/.618 in Triple-A this season and will likely receive further evaluations over the next couple days to determine the extent of the injury. Consider him day-to-day for now.