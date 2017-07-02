Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers broken hand, out until September
Arroyo, who exited Saturday's game with Triple-A Sacramento after being hit by a pitch, has been diagnosed with a broken left hand, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy reported Sunday that Arroyo will likely be sidelined until at least September with the fractured hand. The 22-year-old has had plenty of success at Triple-A this season, posting an incredible .400/.465/.611 slash line over 101 plate appearances, but struggled in his 34-game stint with the Giants earlier this year, as he hit just .192 over 135 plate appearances.
