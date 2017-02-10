With three different pitching spots available heading into spring training, Blackburn will need to prove himself to earn a spot on the 25-man roster.

The Giants currently have the fifth starter, long relief and final middle reliever jobs open for competition and Blackburn could potentially fill any of those roles. He may have been a top consideration had he not had such a poor 2016 campaign. After steadily improving his ERA with each level advancement, the righty took a big step back last season, posting a 4.36 ERA with a career-worst 6.67 K/9. He would have to really show something in Arizona to have a shot to make the 25-man roster.