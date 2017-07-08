Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Activated before Friday's game
Gillaspie (back) was activated from the disabled list Friday.
With a .137/.224/.176 line thus far in 2017, Gillaspie's playing time would likely be in jeopardy if not for his fellow third baseman Ryder Jones heading to the disabled list with a wrist injury. Jones only suffered a contusion and was hitting a cool .299/.390/.553 for Triple-A Sacramento before his call-up, so Gillaspie's time with the Giants may be limited.
