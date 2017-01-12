Gillaspie agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Giants on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He signed a minor league contract with the Giants last offseason, returning to the organization that drafted him with the 37th overall pick in 2008. Gillaspie was the hero for San Francisco in the Wild Card Game, but he hit just .262/.307/.440 with six homers and one steal in 101 games during the regular season (205 plate appearances). The 29-year-old will provide depth in the corner infield again in 2017.