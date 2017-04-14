Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Heads back to bench
Gillaspie is out of the lineup for Friday's game agaisnt the Rockies.
With Brandon Crawford returning to the lineup, Eduardo Nunez will slide back over to third and send Gillaspie back to the bench. Gillaspie figures to continue seeing at-bats primarily as a pinch hitter and will only get starts when players like Crawford or Nunez need off days.
