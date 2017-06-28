Gillaspie (back) was officially placed on the disabled list Wednesday.

Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Gillaspie has struggled with back issues that have warranted another stay on the 10-day disabled list. Gillaspie missed 40 games before returning June 23, but hasn't been able to shake off the injury since coming back to the team. He could be ready to return before the All-Star break after he's eligible to come off the disabled list, but the Giants won't rush him back following the result of his past trip to the DL. In his place, the team selected the contract of Jae-Gyun Hwang, who is starting at third base while batting fifth for San Francisco on Wednesday.