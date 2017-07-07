Gillaspie (back) is expected to be activated prior to Friday's contest against the Marlins, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 29-year-old was forced to the disabled list due to a lingering back injury for the second time this season. Gillaspie is slashing a paltry .137/.224/.176 through 28 games this season, so the floundering Giants are likely to stick with Jae-Gyun Hwang and Ryder Jones (hand) at the hot corner until Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) returns from the disabled list post All-Star break.