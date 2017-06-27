Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Trip to DL imminent
Gillaspie will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with back issues, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gillaspie has dealt with back issues at multiple different points this season, and it now appears his ailing back will force him onto the disabled list for the second time this season. It's still unclear how long he'll remain sidelined with the injury at this point, but the hope is that he'll be ready to go after the minimum 10-day stay. Jae-Gyun Hwang is expected to have his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
