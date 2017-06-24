Giants' Cory Gearrin: Continues to dodge warning signs
Gearrin tossed a pair of scoreless innings against the Mets on Friday, lowering his ERA to 2.23 despite owning a 4.19 FIP.
The sinker-baller has been avoiding a regression all season despite carrying ratios that indicate one would be coming. That said, his 2.23 ERA is still one of the better marks in the Giants' bullpen, so he should continue to be one of the first righties manager Bruce Bochy turns to out of the 'pen.
