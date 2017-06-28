Slania was recalled by the Giants on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slania will join the big-league club following the elbow injury to closer Mark Melancon that forced the right-hander to the 10-day DL. Since 2013, Slania has worked his way up from Low-A ball and is set to make his major-league debut in the coming days. During his time with Triple-A Sacramento and Double-A Richmond in 2017, Slania has compiled a 6.66 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and a 73:38 K:BB during 77 innings on the mound.