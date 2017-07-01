Slania was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slania was sent down after making just one appearance for the Giants. He'll head back to Richmond, where he'll continue to develop as a starter, though he could be back up as bullpen help at a later point in the season.

