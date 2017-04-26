Giants' Denard Span: Aiming for Thursday return

Span (shoulder) is schedule to take batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday with the hopes of returning to the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Barring any setbacks, it appears that Span's shoulder sprain won't warrant a trip to the disabled list or cause him to miss extended time. The 33-year-old is off to a sluggish start this season, slashing just .200/.245/.280 over his first 53 plate appearances, but will look to improve upon those numbers following his return from injury.