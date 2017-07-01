Giants' Denard Span: Big night at the plate Friday
Span went 4-for-5 with a homer, a steal, a walk and four runs Friday against the Pirates.
Span started off the scoring for the Giants by launching his fifth bomb of the season off Gerrit Cole in a winning effort. After seeing his batting average dip to .253 on June 13, he's been hitting well since then to raise his average to .298, and that's the one category in which he's currently most valuable to fantasy owners.
