Giants' Denard Span: Day off Wednesday

Span is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matinee, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Span will take a seat on the bench following his walk-off single in the bottom of the 14th inning during Tuesday's game against Colorado. In his place, Gorkys Hernandez will man center field and bat leadoff for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories