Giants' Denard Span: Day off Wednesday
Span is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matinee, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Span will take a seat on the bench following his walk-off single in the bottom of the 14th inning during Tuesday's game against Colorado. In his place, Gorkys Hernandez will man center field and bat leadoff for the series finale.
