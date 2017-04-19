Giants' Denard Span: Gets rest day Wednesday

Span is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

With a .261 on-base percentage through his first 46 plate appearances of the season, Span hasn't been the catalyst at the top of the order the Giants hoped, but manager Bruce Bochy probably isn't ready to pull the plug on him as the leadoff hitter just yet. Instead, Bochy will just give the veteran a day off to clear his head, allowing Gorkys Hernandez to draw a rare start in center field.