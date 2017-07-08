Giants' Denard Span: Homers in loss Friday
Span went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Span's ninth-inning homer was all the Giants could muster off of Dan Straily in another disappointing offensive showing. While San Francisco's season has been trending downward all year, the veteran outfielder has been picking things up at the plate, batting .351 with three homers, four steals and 17 runs over his last 20 contests.
