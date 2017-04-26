Giants' Denard Span: Lands on DL
Span was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a clavicular joint sprain, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Although Span was hoping to return to action Thursday, it appears the Giants are taking it slow with the 33-year-old, who missed a couple of weeks in 2012 with a similar injury. It's unclear how long Span will remain on the disabled list, but more should be known as the Giants continue to update his status. In the meantime, Drew Stubbs and Gorkys Hernandez should continue to see time in center field.
More News
-
Giants' Denard Span: Aiming for Thursday return•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Will miss time with shoulder sprain•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Diagnosed with mild shoulder sprain•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Pulled from Saturday's game•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Gets rest day Wednesday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...