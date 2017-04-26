Giants' Denard Span: Lands on DL

Span was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a clavicular joint sprain, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although Span was hoping to return to action Thursday, it appears the Giants are taking it slow with the 33-year-old, who missed a couple of weeks in 2012 with a similar injury. It's unclear how long Span will remain on the disabled list, but more should be known as the Giants continue to update his status. In the meantime, Drew Stubbs and Gorkys Hernandez should continue to see time in center field.