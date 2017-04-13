Giants' Denard Span: Logs two hits atop order in win
Span went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
The veteran outfielder tied the game up in the fifth inning with a single to score Matt Cain and ultimately came around to score the go-ahead run as well. This solid performance brought Span's batting average up to a nice .261 mark and his OBP up to .292 despite only drawing one walk on the season.
