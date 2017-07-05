Giants' Denard Span: Out of lineup Wednesday

Span is getting the day off against the left-handed Daniel Norris on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a red-hot month of June (.374 with two home runs and four steals) that saw his batting average climb back to a respectable .288 on the season, Span is just 1-for-12 through three July contests. He will take a breather against the Tigers' southpaw and should return to the lineup Thursday against Anibal Sanchez.

