Giants' Denard Span: Out of lineup Wednesday
Span is getting the day off against the left-handed Daniel Norris on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After a red-hot month of June (.374 with two home runs and four steals) that saw his batting average climb back to a respectable .288 on the season, Span is just 1-for-12 through three July contests. He will take a breather against the Tigers' southpaw and should return to the lineup Thursday against Anibal Sanchez.
