Giants' Denard Span: Pulled from Saturday's game

Span left Saturday's game against the Rockies after injuring his shoulder while making a catch at the wall, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Span jumped into the wall to make a catch in the second inning and injured himself in the process. Upon his departure, Conor Gillaspie entered the game. News regarding the severity of Span's injury should become available once the team has the opportunity to further examine him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories