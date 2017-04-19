Giants' Denard Span: Slow start continues Tuesday

Span went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

The 33-year-old looked like a rejuvenated hitter during spring training, but his hot spring didn't carry over into the regular season. With a .209 batting average, no home runs and no steals; Span has provided little value to both the Giants and fantasy owners alike. San Francisco has little to no outfield depth, so the veteran's role as an everyday player is not currently in jeopardy. That being said, Span is in danger of being dropped out of the leadoff spot due to his sub-par .261 on-base percentage.